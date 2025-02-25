Michigan Football: Biff Poggi releases statement after being re-hired by the Wolverines
The University of Michigan announced the hiring of former Charlotte head coach, and former Michigan football coach, Biff Poggi on Monday. Poggi was with Michigan in 2016 under Jim Harbaugh and came back from 2021-2022 before taking on the Charlotte head coaching position. Poggi was always known as Harbaugh's right hand man and helped shift the culture in Ann Arbor following the disastrous 2020 season. Michigan would go on to beat Ohio State in both seasons Poggi was around and win the Big Ten Championship.
Following the official hiring of Poggi, he went to his X account and put out a statement on being back with Michigan.
"I am thrilled to officially be back in Ann Arbor!! This will always be my Football Home. So thankful for Sherrone Moore, Warde Manuel and Doug Gnodtke, all old friends. Sometimes you don't know what a special place this until you have been somewhere else. Go Blue. A special thanks to my son Henry , who was a great player here and introduced our family to OUR SCHOOL."
Poggi has been hired back as Michigan's Associate Head Coach under Moore.
