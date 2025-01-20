Michigan Football battling Buckeyes for No. 1 player in Ohio
Michigan head football coach Sherrone Moore and his staff are hard at work on the recruiting trail, ensuring that the future for the Wolverines remains bright. That effort led to a series of high profile recruiting visits to Ann Arbor this weekend, including five-star offensive lineman Ty Haywood. While Haywood was certainly the headliner for the weekend, Michigan also hosted several other noteworthy recruits - including the No. 1 2026 recruit from the state of Ohio.
Victor Singleton, a four-star cornerback and No. 1 player in the state of Ohio, spent his weekend in Ann Arbor getting a closer look at what the Wolverines have to offer. The 6-0, 160 pound prospect currently holds 23 offers from some of the top programs around the country, including Penn State, Ohio State, Oregon, and Michigan. On Sunday, Singleton shared a photo with coach Moore to his Twitter/X account.
As of this writing, 247 Sports currently has one prediction in for Singleton, and that prediction is in favor of Ohio State. And while it's not surprise to see the Buckeyes leading in the recruitment of a highly rated prospect from Ohio, there's no question that the Wolverines can establish themselves as a legitimate player in this recruitment - or any other recruitment - if they choose to do so.
The Michigan Wolverines currently have two commitments so far in the 2026 class: three-star cornerback Brody Jennings, and three star wide receiver Jaylen Pile.
Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Takeaways: Michigan basketball survives Northwestern in overtime scare
Predicting Michigan football's defensive two-deep in 2025 1.0
Predicting Michigan football's 2025 offensive two-deep 1.0
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @mlounsberry_SI | @JerredJohnson7