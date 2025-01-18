Michigan Football: Elite five-star prospect currently in Ann Arbor, Wolverines looking to close deal
The Michigan Wolverines are looking to make a big splash on the recruiting trail this weekend, hosting five-star offensive lineman Ty Haywood. The former Alabama commit is rated as the No. 7 prospect in the state of Texas, the No. 5 offensive tackle in the country, and the No. 22 overall prospect nationally according to On3.
At 6-5, 297 pounds, Haywood has all of the physical traits necessary to become an elite offensive tackle at the collegiate level, and that's exactly why the Wolverines are making a strong pitch this weekend.
On3's Charles Power provided his scouting summary of the five-star target:
"Explosive, powerful offensive tackle with high-end traits for the position. Measured in at around 6-foot-4.75, 297 pounds with 33 ⅞-inch arms and 10-inch hands at the On3 Elite Series prior to his senior season. Added around 15 pounds prior to his junior season. Shows encouraging movement skills in the camp setting. Doubles as a standout in track and field with a stellar 58-6 foot shot put throw as a junior. Transfers those physical attributes over to the field in a functional way. Works at left tackle for Denton Ryan, one of the top talent-producing high school programs in North Texas. Flashes very strong hands, stunning defensive linemen with his initial punch. Has strong grip strength and maintains his blocks. A bully in the run game. Plays with a sturdy base and shows the ability to anchor on contact. Will need to continue honing his pass set technique. Has some stiffness in his lower body and could stand to improve flexibility. Lunges nd loses balance at times and didn't move quite as well as a senior. Frame may project more as a maxed 315-pounder than at 325+. Has the skill set to project at multiple spots along the offensive line, but stacks up well among a loaded offensive tackle group in the 2025 cycle."
There's no telling whether or not Michigan can close the deal this weekend, or if we can expect an announcement/commitment from Haywood. But what we do know is that the folks at Michigan are going to do everything they can to capitalize on Haywood's visit this weekend.
