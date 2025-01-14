Report: Michigan Football, Nebraska battling for top transfer prospect
Michigan currently has the top-ranked transfer portal class in the Big Ten, but the Wolverines aren't done trying to add some elite players for the 2025 football season. And offensive linemen are at the top of the list.
The Wolverines have added two already with Brady Norton and Lawrence Hattar coming into the fold, but both played at a lower level and it's not clear how either fit into the equation next season. Which means Michigan is really looking to add a dominant force to shore up the line.
That's where New Mexico State lineman Shiyaz Pete comes into play. The Wolverines offered him back in December and things are starting to heat up. According to On3's Pete Nakos, Michigan and Nebraska are the two leading the way for Pete who has one year left of college football.
Standing at 6-foot-8, 320-pounds, Pete is the type of lineman Michigan goes after. He is a former first-team All-Conference USA. The Montana native started at left tackle for the Aggies and shined during the 2023 season where he won awards. But an ankle injury limited the massive tackle for most of the 2024 season. Pete played in just six games this past season for New Mexico State.
After losing Myles Hinton to graduation, Pete could come right in and fill the void at left tackle while young guys like Andrew Babalola takes a year to learn the system.
