Michigan Football: Bryce Underwood on why he wears No. 19, his pregame ritual
Michigan star QB recruit Bryce Underwood released his first Q&A session with maize and blue fans on Tuesday. Answering 32 questions submitted by the Michigan fanbase, Underwood provided insight on everything from his pregame ritual, why he wears the No. 19, and conspiracy theories that he believes in.
Here are some of the most notable questions and answers from Underwood's first episode:
Pregame ritual
"I gotta take a nap before the game. All last year before each game, I was in the coaches office with a beanbag sleeping... for about 30 minutes."
Why he wears No. 19
"I'm going to just be straight up. So my birthday is August 19th, you know? It's kind of self-explanatory now that I said that. And it's different, so why not?"
A conspiracy theory that he believes in
"Michael Jackson is alive, I feel so. I feel so. I watch a lot of the videos and they start to make sense."
You can watch the full Q&A session below:
Although most of this is clearly all in good fun, it does provide fans Michigan fans a better understanding of Underwood's personality and outlook on various topics. It also sounds like this is something that Underwood intends to continue throughout his career at Michigan, so there's no doubt this will be something that fans will continue to follow in the months ahead.
You can subscribe to Underwood's YouTube channel here to follow along.
