Michigan coach boldly declares Wolverine defender may be 'best in the nation'
Defensive line coach Lou Esposito is clearly very happy with his defensive line talent. One of the most talented players on the entire Wolverine defense will likely spend some time at linebacker as well as at the edge position on the defensive line, and that player is senior Jaishawn Barham. The 6-3, 248-pound middle linebacker is a freak athlete. His combination of speed, athleticism, and violent style of play is everything you want in a middle linebacker.
In fact, Barham's physical abilities are so impressive that defensive coordinator Wink Martindale has talked openly about using him in various positions defensively. Esposito is clearly just as high on the talent and potential of Barham, going as far as to say he's one of the best players in the country.
"He's one of the best players in the country. There's no doubt about it. he might be the best physical player I've ever been around. And he is going to do the things that he does as many times as he can. I's always been and always will be about players, so put them in positions for things that they do really well and do that as many times as you can. And that's what we're gonna do with him."- Defensive line coach Lou Esposito
With Barham moving around in what Wink Martindale calls a "positionless" defense, more of the linebacker duties will fall on fellow senior Ernest Hausmann, who is just as physical and talented as Barham. With those two patrolling the middle and edge, this defense could be one for the ages.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Predicting Michigan football defensive two deep 2.0, Pre-Spring Game
Fred Moore expects more opportunities for the Michigan football WRs; got better with Chip Lindsey as OC
Predicting Michigan football offensive two deep 2.0, Pre-Spring Game
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @JerredJohnson7