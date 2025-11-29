College Football Fans Couldn’t Believe Michigan Player Wasn’t Ejected for Head Butting Official
There is no more fiery college football rivalry than Michigan and Ohio State, and early on in Saturday’s game, Wolverines linebacker Jaishawn Barham almost cost his team dearly as a result of a blowup.
Michigan opened the game with a pair of field goals to take a 6–0 lead over the Buckeyes, taking advantage of a rare interception by OSU quarterback Julian Sayin to set up the second kick. The Buckeyes offense went down the field on the ensuing drive, and after a third-and-goal stop, Barham got into an official’s face and made contact with his nose. It wasn’t the most violent of head butts, but was likely enough to earn him an ejection.
Instead, the official issued Barham an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty, keeping him in the game but putting him on the edge of ejection with another such flag. More importantly, it gave Ohio State a first down and a chance to score a go-ahead touchdown.
The stout Michigan defense held firm, stuffing CJ Donaldson twice and Sayin once on a sneak that was initially ruled a touchdown but overturned. After a false start, the Buckeyes settled for a field goal, bailing Barham out.
Members of the media as well as fans online, especially those clad in scarlet and gray, couldn’t believe that Barham was allowed to remain in the game. They were also a bit despondent over Fox’s tweet saying that Barham “almost” head butted the ref, given the pretty clear contact with his nose.
Barham is very lucky—both that Ohio State didn’t turn the penalty into a touchdown, and that he didn’t make more significant contact with the official, which could have led to a very ugly scene early on in Ann Arbor.