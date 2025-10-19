Michigan football coach linked to Colorado State head coaching vacancy
Firing coaches is in the air right now, and Colorado State was the latest program to fire its coach. The Rams let go of Jay Norvell after CSU had just one winning season since 2017. With Norvell gone, Colorado State will begin its search to find a replacement.
On3's Pete Nakos came out with a list of candidates who could replace Norvell and the leader on his list was Michigan's RB coach Tony Alford.
Tony Alford's background
People know Alford for his ability to coach the running back position, but back in his college days, he was an elite running back for Colorado State. According to Nakos, Alford had been public in the past about wanting to return to his alma mater to become the head coach. Is that time now?
In Alford's background on his Michigan football coaching background, it mentions the type of player he was.
"[Alford] enrolled at Colorado State and was a four-year letterman from 1987-90. A 1990 Doak Walker Award nominee, Alford gained 1,035 yards in 1989 and set the conference record with 310 yards vs. Utah, a school record that stood for 24 years. He was a first-team All-Western Athletic Conference selection and earned honorable mention All-American by USA Today as a junior. During Alford's senior year Colorado State produced a 9-4 record and qualified for its first bowl game in 42 years."
Alford at Michigan
The Wolverines hired Alford away from Ohio State ahead of the 2024 football season. After losing Blake Corum, the Wolverines were relying on Donovan Edwards, but it was Kalel Mullings who really impressed under Alford's guidance. Mullings ran for 948 yards as the lead back.
In 2024, the rushing attack totaled 2,034 yards with 18 touchdowns, averaging a team-wide 4.2 yards per carry under Alford's coaching.
Now in 2025, Alford has Michigan's run game rolling. Justice Haynes had rushed for 100-plus yards in his first five games as a Wolverine before leaving the USC game with an injury. Jordan Marshall just had a career game against Washington, running for 133 yards.
A big part of Michigan's identity is running the football, and Alford has done a good job thus far coaching the position. Michigan wants to keep him in Ann Arbor, but if Colorado State comes calling, Alford will have to listen if he still hopes to become a head coach.
