Michigan basketball a top school for top-30 overall recruit
A four-star power forward in the class of 2026 has narrowed his list of schools down to six, with Michigan making the cut, according to a report from Rivals' Joe Tipton.
Quinn Costello, who attends The Newman School in Boston, Massachusetts, has trimmed his list to include the Wolverines, North Carolina, Texas, Michigan State, Purdue and Minnesota. Costello holds over 20 offers from various high regarded programs across the country.
According to the Rivals Industry Rankings, which takes the average rating for a recruit from the major recruiting sites, Costello is the No. 47 player in the class of 2026, the 7th-ranked power forward and the top ranked player in his state. Rivals has Costello ranked as the 28th-best prospect in the nation.
In a previous interview with Rivals in July, Costello, who has taken an unofficial visit to Michigan, discussed the Wolverines and what he likes about the program.
"That’s a great coaching staff.," Costello told Rivals. "I find myself to be most successful in systems where the player-coach relationship is more than just passing a player-coach. When you really get to know each other, so I really value that, and so do they. I really like that about them."
Costello has risen in the rankings while playing over the summer on the UAA Next Circuit. In the same interview with Rivals, he described the type of player he is.
"I’d say I’m a 6’10”, long, versatile, wing forward,” Costello said. "I play a lot of the floor, I guard more fours and fives than threes, but I’d say I’m pretty flexible. I can really shoot it, that’s like my number one strength. I’ve been known as a knockdown shooter for most of my life, but I’ve started to do a lot more, like putting on the floor, driving closeouts, offensive rebounding, running the floor, all that stuff.”
Furthermore, Costello told Rivals at the time that relationships are going to be a determining factor in his recruitment.
"The relationship piece is going to be big for me,” Costello said. “I’m most successful when coaches really trust me, and I really trust coaches, and we have a super strong, unbreakable relationship. I say it a lot, and I hate to say it, but if basketball doesn’t work out, I’m still at a school where I’m set up for success.”
Currently, Dusty May and the Wolverines have one verbal commitment in the class of 2026 in 7-foot-2 center Marcus Moller from Denmark.