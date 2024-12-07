WATCH: Sherrone Moore plants imaginary flag at Crisler Center in wake of beating Ohio State
Michigan football shocked the world last Saturday when it took down Ohio State for the fourth time in a row, but this time, it came as 20-point underdogs. The Wolverines beat Ohio State 13-10 and Michigan dominated the trenches against their arch-rivals.
Following the Wolverines' win, there was a scuffle on the field once Michigan attempted to plant its flag midfield on Ohio State's 'O' logo. The Buckeyes retaliated and Columbus police had to get involved -- including the use of mace. This past Wednesday, during his press conference, Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore told reporters that he told his team not to plant the flag anymore, but rather just celebrate with their teammates and enjoy the win.
On Saturday, Moore and some of his players were seen attending Michigan Men's basketball against Iowa at the Crisler Center. During a commercial break, Moore was seen on the jumbotron and Moore got the crowd fired up by planting an imaginary flag.
Bryce Underwood attends the game
The No. 1 rated player in the 2025 recruiting cycle, quarterback Bryce Underwood, was seen attending the Michigan game with head coach Sherrone Moore and teammates. The jumbotron also put Underwood on the big screen before he received a standing ovation.
Underwood was Michigan's top-ranked prospect the Wolverines have ever landed and the Wolverines have landed some big fish in recent years like Rashan Gary and Jabrill Peppers. All eyes will be on Underwood in 2025 and beyond.
