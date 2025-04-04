Michigan Football: Will Johnson continues to fall in updated NFL mock draft
After missing the back half of the 2024 season, Michigan football cornerback Will Johnson has some questions to be answered. Johnson missed the NFL Combine and the Wolverines' Pro Day due to injuries, but he's supposed to have a private workout for NFL teams on 14.
In the meantime, Johnson has been falling in NFL mock drafts. Analysts are unsure of Johnson's injury history and whether he is healthy or not. At one time, Johnson appeared to be a top-10 lock in the 2025 NFL Draft, but after seeing Johnson go No. 22 in CBS Sports' mock draft, Johnson is still tumbling in the latest ones.
NFL.com's Maurice Jones-Drew released his first mock draft, and he has Johnson going No. 23 overall to the Green Bay Packers.
With Jaire Alexander's time in Green Bay potentially winding down, the Packers select a big-bodied cornerback with the skill set to play outside and in the slot. Johnson's ball skills could help him contribute immediately.- Maurice Jones-Drew (NFL.com)
The three-year Wolverine was a two-time All-American during his time at Michigan. Johnson was the Defensive MVP following Michigan's win over Washington in the National Championship. Johnson started 22 games for the Wolverines and held both Marvin Harrison Jr. and Rome Odunze in check during the 2023 season. The physical cornerback hopes to prove people wrong when he hits the field again.
