Michigan defender named breakout star ahead of 2024 season
The Michigan defense will look very different in 2024, but the quality of the defense shouldn’t change much. The Wolverines may have lost guys like Kris Jenkins, Junior Colson, Michael Barrett, Josh Wallace, and Mike Sainristil. But Michigan returns stars such as Mason Graham, Kenneth Grant, Ernest Hausmann, Will Johnson, Makari Paige, and Rod Moore — when he is able to return.
While we know the stars of the defense, who may emerge as that next star-in-the-making? Earlier this summer, Pro Football Focus released an article revealing who they thought could be the new breakout stars of 2024 and a Michigan defender was on the list.
Ja’Den McBurrows was the primary backup to Mike Sainristil a year ago in the slot. With what he did with his limited action in 2023, PFF believes he’s headed for a major year in ’24.
Michigan’s roster will look a lot different in 2024, but that doesn’t mean it’ll be any less talented. After all, there are plenty of big-time recruits waiting in the wings, especially at defensive back.- PFF
McBurrows is one of those guys ready to step up and shine. He played 182 snaps last season, finishing with a 73.1 overall grade and a 73.9 coverage grade.
In 2023, McBurrows recorded seven solo tackles with no misses and four run stops. He was targeted in coverage 13 times on the year but gave up just five catches for 40 yards, coming away with one interception and two pass breakups.
Even after Michigan went out and brought in four secondary players via the transfer portal, it still feels like it’s a McBurrows vs. Zeke Berry battle to man the slot for the Wolverines. It feels like a ton of fans are putting Berry into that position with the potential that is there. But, as mentioned before, McBurrows was the backup to Sainristil last season and he did play well when he had the chance.
I personally have McBurrows slotted into a starting role heading into ’24. He was fourth on the Michigan defense last year with a 73.9 coverage grade — below Sainristil, Josh Wallace, and Will Johnson.
McBurrows, a part of the 2021 class, came to Michigan as a three-star prospect but had the offers of a high-end four-star. McBurrows had offers from elite programs such as Alabama, Florida State, Georgia, Ohio State, and Tennessee, among others.
He played in just four games his freshman season, but injuries have had a part in McBurrows’ journey so far. He didn’t play a game during his sophomore season, but he was able to play in 11 contests in 2023. It definitely feels like it’s McBurrows' time to shine for the maize and blue in 2024.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Where Michigan football is predicted to finish in B1G by media
Analyst on Michigan: 'I do worry about them creating balance in the passing game'
Five most impactful Michigan players of the Jim Harbaugh era