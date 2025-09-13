14 Michigan players OUT against Central Michigan on Saturday
ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- Michigan is back in action on Saturday with in-state Central Michigan. The Wolverines are coming off a tough loss to Oklahoma last weekend, and with Big Ten play right around the corner, the Wolverines are looking to get things corrected.
But Michigan will be doing so without some key players. Last weekend, the Wolverines lost LG Giovanni El-Hadi, who is listed OUT for Saturday against CMU. But he isn't the only lineman out. Brady Norton is also OUT against CMU. Safety Mason Curtis is also listed OUT on Central Michigan. There are a total of 14 players who will NOT suit up on Saturday.
Players like Rod Moore, Ernest Hausmann, Marlin Klein, Zeke Berry, and Shamari Earls, among others are questionable.
Michigan could see plenty of new guys enter the game against CMU with the looks of this injury report.
The Wolverines will take the field at Noon ET on the Big Ten Network.
