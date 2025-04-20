Michigan football defender who entered transfer portal signs with new team
Prior to Michigan football's spring game, there were several players who entered the transfer portal. One of them being edge rusher Aymeric Koumba. It didn't take Koumba long to figure out his plans. According to multiple reports, Koumba committed and signed with UCF.
Koumba committed to Michigan back in 2023 as an international prospect coached by PPI Recruits' Brandon Collier. The Wolverines had landed a few international prospects like Julius Welschof and Manuel Beigel, along with Koumba. He was a three-star recruit from France, and was ranked as the 845th-ranked player in the class. He had appeared in two games in the two years he was with Michigan.
Losing Koumba hurts for depth, but Michigan is quite strong at edge. Derrick Moore and TJ Guy will start for the Wolverines in 2025. During the spring game, we seen both Lugard Edokpayi and Devon Baxter both play well. Plus, Cameron Brandt and Dominic Nichols are expected to take a major leap for the Wolverines' defense.
