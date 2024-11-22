Michigan Football: ESPN analyst says Bryce Underwood better than CJ Stroud, Justin Fields
ESPN's Ryan Clark knows a thing or two about talent. As a former Pro Bowl safety (2011) and Super Bowl Champion (2009), Clark has now spends must of his time as an analyst for ESPN covering the NFL. But when the topic of Bryce Underwood came up on First Take, Clark gave a ringing endorsement of Michigan's new prized quarterback commit.
"So what's crazy is that I came out of 7-on-7 coaching retirement for Bryce Underwood," Clark Said. I coached the team this summer because he was going to be the quarterback. I've seen Trevor Lawrence, Justin Fields, CJ Stroud, Bryce Young... you name it... Jayden Daniels. At this age, he's better than every single one of them. The way he throws the football, the way he moves, the way he leads, the sort of kid that he is. I was excited about what LSU could be in the future because of him. Partly, this is on Brian Kelly and what's happened at LSU throughout this season. And I also think another big piece of it is if you're Michigan and you don't have a quarterback, and you have that offense looking the way that it is, you can't let him get out of that state. And I believe that money talks, and bullcrap walks... and that's why he won't be walkin.'"
If you're a Michigan football fan, that's music to your ears. Even with as good as JJ McCarthy was during his career in Ann Arbor, Michigan has never landed a quarterback recruit quite like Underwood. If he's able to play up to his full potential for the next three to four years in Ann Arbor, there's a high probability that championships are likely to follow.
