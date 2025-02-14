Michigan Football: ESPN analyst talks Wolverines' chances at returning to College Football Playoff
Michigan Football took a sizeable step backwards in 2024, but closing the year with wins over Ohio State and Alabama has ESPN's Greg McElroy optimistic about the Wolverines' near future.
McElroy went in-depth on Michigan during a recent episode of his podcast, Always College Football, discussing the Wolverines' chances of returning to the College Football Playoff, head coach Sherrone Moore's hire of offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey, and a daunting 2025 schedule for the Maize and Blue.
"While they missed the playoff this past year...given how they finished up [2024], I'm not sure it would surprise anybody to see Michigan back in the mix this upcoming year," McElroy said. "I think Michigan is one of those teams that, if momentum can carry over from last year, they should feel pretty good about this trajectory they might be on this upcoming season."
McElroy was complimentary of Moore's hire of Lindsey as the Wolverines' new offensive coordinator, saying he "loved" the move.
"A guy that really prides himself on being able to run the football," McElroy said of Lindsey. "I think he's been around young quarterbacks in the past, and he'll know how to kind of bring Bryce Underwood along a little bit. So, it'll be really interesting to see whether or not the three-year starter at the FBS level in Mikey Keene can hold off Bryce Underwood down the stretch."
While Lindsey is expected to bring a more explosive approach to Michigan's passing attack in 2025, the identity should remain tied to the rushing attack, and McElroy likes what he sees in the Wolverines' backfield.
"You've got a redshirt freshman in Jordan Marshall that's probably going to be the No. 1 back to start, but maybe it's Justice Haynes, the transfer from Alabama, that spells him a little bit," McElroy said. "So, that should be an interesting one-two punch."
McElroy does have a couple areas of concern for the Maize and Blue, however. One of which is Michigan's near impossible task of replacing starting defensive tackles Mason Graham and Kenneth Grant.
"That's going to be really difficult," McElroy said. "That's to be expected, right? To expect Damon Payne, the transfer from Alabama, to go in and be Mason Graham or Kenneth Grant is not going to happen. But, can he be good enough to allow the edge players to have some success, because they do have some talent on the edges of their defense."
Michigan will face a difficult schedule this upcoming fall as well, particularly early in the season. The Wolverines travel to Oklahoma and Nebraska in September. Then, in October, Michigan will host Wisconsin, travel to USC, and host Washington before a rivalry game on the road at Michigan State. The Wolverines, of course, wrap up their season at home against archrival Ohio State.
"I think it's a very tough schedule," McElroy said. "At Oklahoma in the second week of the season. Oklahoma's in 'gotta have it' mode for Brent Venables here in Year 3. [Michigan is] at Nebraska, a team that I think's going to be a lot better, in the middle of September. You also have Wisconsin at your place, before you head to USC.
"I think October is really, really tough. You're going to sit there and say, 'Well, Michigan State's not going to be very good. USC might not be very good. Wisconsin and Washington — they might be a bowl team.' But, I just think that order — home, away, home, away — that Washington game is dangerous because you have an 'at SC', then you have 'at Michigan State' the rivalry game the following week. I think that's dangerous."
