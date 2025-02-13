Recruiting: Michigan Football battling Texas, Georgia for four-star offensive tackle
Offensive line continues to be a major priority for Michigan Football as attention shifts to the 2026 recruiting cycle.
On Thursday, four-star Mansfield (Texas) Lake Ridge offensive tackle Felix Ojo included the Wolverines among his Top 8 schools, which also included Texas, Ohio State, Georgia, Notre Dame, Florida, Oklahoma and Ole Miss.
According to 247Sports' Composite rankings, Ojo is considered the No. 69 overall prospect, No. 8 offensive tackle and No. 10 player from the state of Texas in the 2026 recruiting class. The 6-foot-7, 274-pounder has garnered over 40 scholarship offers during his recruitment, with all the major programs across the country vying for his commitment.
Here's what 247Sports scouting analyst Gabe Brooks has to say about Ojo as a prospect:
"Tall offensive tackle prospect who's very young for his recruiting class with a July DOB. Verified at 6-foot-6, 272 pounds post-junior season with adequate length numbers in arm (33 5/8) and wingspan (81 1/2). Owns a lean, athletic look and plays with impressive functional athleticism and movement ability.
"Live evaluation during 2025 Navy Army All-American Bowl revealed a consistent mean streak in pads. Stood out physically, athletically, and in field demeanor despite being among the youngest competitors in the event. Hand placement/technique have improved from sophomore to junior year, along with ability to stand up to POA strength.
"Gets good extension and uses length to his advantage. Still developing consistent pop; can be grabby, but looks to finish with authority. Plays upright at times and can show more frequent bend ability. Will continue to bulk given immense frame potential. Bolsters athletic profile with discus reps.
"Capacities for strength and power are high given excellent physical tools and relative youth. Looks like one of the top OT prospects in the 2026 class with potential to become a multi-year high-major tackle with ample pro potential."
Michigan offensive line coach Grant Newsome is the Wolverines' primary recruiter in the battle for Ojo. Newsome is coming off a very successful 2025 cycle, in which he was able to reel in five-star Overland Park (Ks.) Blue Valley Northwest offensive tackle Andrew Babalola, four-star Denton (Texas) offensive tackle Ty Haywood, four-star Franklin (Mich.) Wylie E. Groves offensive tackle Avery Gach and three-star Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy interior offensive lineman Kaden Strayhorn.
