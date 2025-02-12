Fox Sports' Joel Klatt lists 4 Michigan Football players in first round of 2025 NFL Mock Draft
With the 2024-25 NFL season officially in the books, all attention moves ahead to the 2025 Draft comin in April.
Fox Sports' college football analyst Joel Klatt believes Michigan will be well-represented early on in the draft, as he projects four Wolverines to be selected in the first round: cornerback Will Johnson (No. 7 overall, Las Vegas Raiders); defensive tackle Mason Graham (No. 8, New York Jets); tight end Colston Loveland (No. 20, Denver Broncos) and defensive tackle Kenneth Grant (No. 22, Los Angeles Chargers).
Here's what Klatt had to say about all four Michigan players listed in his first round, and why they'd be a good fit with the teams he has selecting them:
1. CB Will Johnson (No. 7 overall, Las Vegas Raiders)
"There's a guy that just screams to me, 'Pete Carroll defense', on the board right here and that's Will Johnson, the corner from Michigan."
"Will Johnson has great length. He reminds me a lot of Richard Sherman. I think he's great in zone. Pete liked to play a lot of zone, at least in his past with post-safety defense."
"Will Johnson is a shutdown corner. He's got great ball skills, he's great in zone, he can play man, he's very smart, he's physical, he likes to rally up and make tackles in the run game. He screams 'Pete Carroll' to me. I think that that fits a lot. He's 6-2, 200 pounds and if Brady is involved at all, than Tom Brady gets a Michigan man in his first draft."
2. DT Mason Graham (No. 8 overall, New York Jets)
"The Jets have the opportunity to select, what I believe to be, the most disruptive defensive player — outside of Abdul Carter, of course, different positions. Mason Graham, defensive tackle from Michigan."
"This guy's tape is unreal. It's exceptional. He is a block disrupter, he's quick, he rushes the quarterback, he stops the run, he does it all. He's the best defensive tackle in the draft, and I believe the Jets would get much better defensively if they got Mason Graham."
"How much does a great pass rush help your secondary? Let's just look at what the Eagles did to the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl. It's very clear. You look at what Michigan has built themselves on, it's being great at the defensive side. He was a huge part, if not the main part, of a defense that went 15-0 and won a national championship a couple of years ago."
"I really love Mason Graham. I think that he fits perfectly for a team that might be trying to rebuild their identity."
3. TE Colston Loveland (No. 20 overall, Denver Broncos)
"Colston Loveland is a more in-line, traditional-style tight end. Loveland has been excellent in-line blocking for a team that loves to run the football, we know that, but he's also an outstanding traditional route runner."
"Not maybe the creativity of a Tyler Warren [Penn State] but, it terms of a traditional sense, can line up as the single wide receiver from the outside, can create in-line, running the seam. He can flex out. He's very good and precise in his routes. He's got great hands and he's got an ability to run with the ball in his hands that few tight ends have."
"I think the lack of production for Colston Loveland was two-fold this last year. I think that his value is going to get hurt by the fact that they did not have quality quarterback play, nor a real passing identity whatsoever this past year at Michigan. And, he was battling some injuries."
"Everything had to go through him, everyone focused on him. Those two areas are why he did not have a great year from a statistical production standpoint, but he fits great with Denver."
"To me, Colston Loveland, he's a better blocking version of Jimmy Graham."
4. DT Kenneth Grant (No. 22 overall, Los Angeles Chargers)
"Here's what's fascinating. The Chargers are sitting here and Jim Harbaugh just saw three of his Michigan Wolverines selected already: Will Johnson, Mason Graham and Colston Loveland are off the board."
"I just don't think Jim Harbaugh is going to allow a Michigan Wolverine to pass him up right there, particularly when that guy is Kenneth Grant, the defensive tackle from Michigan. Nobody knows Kenneth Grant better in this league than Jim Harbaugh and Jesse Minter, the defensive coordinator."
"Do they need defensive help? Maybe not, but guess what, I sat with those guys face-to-face and they each told me, hey, in the long run, Kenneth Grant might be the best one of them all. Now, was he better than Mason Graham in college? No, not quite. Was he almost as good? Yes. Those two as a tandem were phenomenal."
"Kenneth Grant, I think, is going to be a tremendous player and we might look up at the end of this and say, 'Aw man, he was better than all of them.' Again, that's what they told me, sitting face-to-face last year when I would go and call those games."
"Upside with Grant is huge; 6-3, 340 pounds; he's a total freak athlete. You'll remember, not this last year but the year before, Michigan rolled into Penn State, Kaytron Allen breaks away, he's got like a breakaway, and Kenneth Grant hawks him down — 340 pounds. Dude is nimble and very good, I think he's going to be a great pro."
