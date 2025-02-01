JUST IN: Michigan expected to miss on another transfer portal target
The Michigan Wolverines are reportedly going to miss on two massive transfer portal targets, according to the latest reporting from On3. After missing out on Notre Dame transfer OL Pat Coogan on Friday, it now seems as though Michigan is out of the running for Rocco Spindler as well. The Notre Dame transfer OL is reportedly shutting down his visits, and he's yet to make the trip to Ann Arbor. However, Spindler has made visits to Indiana, Nebraska, Pitt and Virginia.
With Indiana landing Spindler's teammate on Friday, you've got to wonder if the Hoosiers are the team to beat for two former Notre Dame offensive linemen at this point.
Assuming that Michigan is completely out of the running, it's somewhat surprising that Spindler didn't give the Wolverines a serious look after entering the portal. He's a native of Michigan and the Wolverines heavily recruited him coming out of high school. And while losing out on two portal targets on the offensive line isn't ideal, it's certainly not cause for panic. At the same time, the Wolverines are still on the hunt for ways to supplement the offensive line via the portal. Whether that happens now or during the spring is anybody's guess.
As far as the current options available, Michigan does return plenty of experience in 2025. It starts with veteran Greg Crippen at center, returning for his fith season after winning the starting job last year. Giovanni El-Hadi is also returning for his fifth season and will start at right guard. The left guard spot figures to go Ferris State transfer Lawrence Hatter (6-5, 335 pounds). At the tackle position, Evan Link will be squarely in the mix after making 11 starts for the Wolverines last season. While the majority of Link's starts came at right tackle, he ended up starting at left tackle against Alabama in the ReliaQuest Bowl. At right tackle, it could be sophomore Andrew Sprague. As a freshman, Sprague made his first start at the position against Alabama in the ReliaQuest Bowl. Other guys who figure to be in the mix are Brady Norton (Cal Poly transfer) and Blake Frazier.
