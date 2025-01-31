Transfer portal target spurns Michigan football, commits to Big Ten foe
As of Friday morning, Michigan football was trending more and more away from Notre Dame offensive line transfer Rocco Spindler, but the Wolverines were set to host his teammate, Pat Coogan, this weekend. It appeared the Wolverines had the upper hand in Coogan's recruitment and coming to Michigan this weekend for a visit could've swayed Coogan to commit.
But that's not happening. On Friday evening, Coogan announced he was committing to Indiana and playing for the Hoosiers. Both Coogan and Spindler had visited Indiana and with Coogan in the fold, it's possible the Hoosiers could get both Irish linemen.
RELATED: Michigan Football: Top transfer target sets up more visits but none to Ann Arbor
Coogan started at center for Notre Dame on its path to the National Championship Game. The 6-5, 310-pound lineman started at left guard for the Irish in 2023 before transitioning to center. In 2024, the 13-game starter allowed just eight pressures and one sack for the Irish. He has started 26 games combined between left guard and center. He has one year of eligibility remaining.
While losing Coogan could sting, the Wolverines do return their starting center from last year with Greg Crippen back in the fold. But Michigan is still hoping to land at least one more offensive lineman via the portal.
Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Analyst likes Michigan's chances in 2025: 'I think Bryce Underwood is going to be that dude'
Donovan Edwards dunks on Ohio State: 'They ain't getting no gold pants either'
Rivals' national recruiting analyst predicts Michigan football to land 2026 5-star QB
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @mlounsberry_SI | @JerredJohnson7