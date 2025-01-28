Michigan Football fan's hilarious interaction with Ohio State head coach Ryan Day
Ryan Day has been doing his best to enjoy Ohio State's recent national championship run, but that loss to Michigan back on Nov. 30 just won't seem to go away. Not only was that loss mentioned in every single playoff game the Buckeyes played in during the CFP, it was also the topic of conversation as the Buckeyes were celebrating their national championship win over Notre Dame. And now that Day is currently prepping for the 2025 season, that fourth consecutive loss to Michigan continues to be a thorn in his side.
In a video posted to Twitter/X, an apparent Michigan fan caught up with Day and appeared to ask for a picture. But instead of snapping a photo, the fan proceeded to remind Day of his struggles against the Michigan Wolverines.
You can view the video below:
It's certainly been a roller coaster of emotions for Day as he's had to battle the lack of success against Michigan along with the highs of achieving the biggest prize in all of college football. As soon as the clock hit 0:00 in Ohio Stadium on Nov. 30, Buckeye fans were leading the charge to have Ryan Day removed as head coach of the Buckeyes, with #FireRyanDay trending on social media. But as Ohio State continued to knock off teams en route to claiming the national championship, that lack of success against Michigan seemed to sting a little less for the Buckeye faithful - with most now in the camp of wanting Day to stay for the long haul.
There are some (both fans and analysts) who've tried to claim that the final game in November doesn't mean as much, that the rivalry shouldn't be taken so seriously. And while I agree that nobody should ever feel threatened by the result of a football game, videos like this just solidify the fact that the Michigan vs. Ohio State rivalry remains the greatest rivalry in all of sports.
