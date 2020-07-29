Stellar, Standard & Subpar: Hassan Haskins In 2020

We continue our series as we look at each potential contributor on Michigan's roster in numerical order and look at what would be a stellar, standard and subpar season in 2020.

We're on to No. 25, redshirt sophomore running back Hassan Haskins.

Heading into the 2019 season, running back was one of the bigger question marks on the team. As a redshirt freshman, Haskins helped answer that question.

Haskins had bounced around from offense to defense and back to offense and appears to have finally settled into his best position. Last year, the 6-1, 220-pounder carried the ball 121 times for 622 yards and four touchdowns. He averaged more than five yards per carry, which is an impressive number, and just looked like a lead back.

Michigan didn't really have a No. 1 running back per se, but Haskins did start the majority of the games down the stretch. He wasn't quite as adept at pass blocking as true freshman Zach Charbonnet, but he seemed to have more burst and better overall speed than did the rookie back.

The running back situation isn't a question mark in 2020, it's a strength. How it will look, however, is a mystery. With Charbonnet and Haskins both back and more experienced, along with a refreshed Chris Evans and a dynamic freshman in Blake Corum in the fold, the position group is loaded. Because of that, Haskins' 2020 season is really hard to predict.

Stellar

Since Michigan is only playing a nine-game season at this point, and the running back position is stacked, I'd say a stellar season for Haskins would be slightly more productive than his 2019 campaign, but not by much. If Haskins carries the ball around 140 times for about 700 yards and more than four touchdowns, that would be a fantastic season. Haskins being the clear No. 1 running back for the bulk of the campaign would also be a part of a stellar season.

Standard

Michigan ran the ball about 350 times with the running backs last year, so I think a standard season for Haskins would involve him being part of a three-headed monster along with Charbonnet and Evans with each of them getting about 100 carries. Will it shake out that evenly? Probably not. But that to me seems to be the way it's all trending. All three are capable and slightly different allowing them all to bring what they bring to the table.

If Haskins carries the ball 100 times, he should be in the 550 yard range based on his average and would hopefully find the end zone three or four times. That's a small step back from last year, but would be understandable given the shortened slate and crowded backfield.

Subpar

After showing that he was arguably the best back on the team in 2019, Haskins sliding to No. 2 or 3 on the depth chart would be a subpar development for him. If Charbonnet and Evans end up touching it more than Haskins, with Corum stealing a few snaps here and there as well, that would be a skid.

That might look like 60 or so carries for about 300 yards and three or four touchdowns. Haskins is capable, has a knack for falling forward and also seems to have some big-play ability, so I think he'll be on the field a lot, but if it's less than the other two main backs, that's a backwards step for him.

My Thoughts

I think Haskins is going to emerge as the No. 1 back on the team in 2020, but that might not mean a whole lot in terms of opportunities or overall production. He was being used that way down the stretch in 2019 and did not disappoint. Charbonnet is going to get his, Evans should be used on third downs and in certain situations at least and Corum brings some speed and elusiveness to the table that might be too good to keep off the field. I think Haskins will be somewhere between standard and stellar simply because there are so many backs who can seemingly get the job done. I think he'll end up around 110 carries for for 600 yards with four or five touchdowns. That's a pretty solid season through nine games and would put him in a good spot heading into 2021.

