Michigan Football: Head coach Sherrone Moore hints that a quarterback change might be coming
The sample size is now big enough to make a determination on Davis Warren, and the harsh reality is that he's not the answer at quarterback for Michigan. Although he's shown the ability to make some high-level throws in certain instances, his six interceptions through three weeks have proven to be one of the most concerning aspects of the Michigan offense.
Warren entered Saturday's matchup against Arkansas State with three interceptions on the season. By the time he was pulled halfway through the third quarter, Warren had six total interceptions on the season - more than any other quarterback in the Big Ten conference through three weeks. Those costly turnovers are something that cannot happen moving forward, and it's the reason why we might see a new starting quarterback for the Wolverines on Saturday against USC.
“Just can’t have them,” head coach Sherrone Moore said following the game. “Put the ball in harm’s way too many times. Made the change and we’ll continue practicing and go from there.”
During his postgame appearance on "In The Trenches," Moore seemed to indicate that a quarterback change might be coming. When host Jon Jansen asked Moore how he planned to make a determination on his starting quarterback this week, here was his response:
"Yeah, I mean, I think right now Alex [Orji] will play. We'll see how practice goes and go from there. And Davis [Warren] will be in there, but you've just got to take care of the football. Our defense can be really good... if we put them in a good position, they'll be even better. "
Moore's response obviously fell short of confirming that he plans on making a change at quarterback, but it also doesn't sound like a guy who's happy with what he's seen from his current starter.
Heading into the Arkansas State game, I made the case for why I believe Orji could be the answer at quarterback given Michigan's offensive struggles.
"As is, the Michigan offense seems fairly basic and pretty predictable though two weeks. At the very least, Orji - if used as a true dual-threat - would add a level of unpredictability that could cause a defense to second guess itself and make costly mistakes. Will he run? Will he throw? What can we expect from No. 10? That level of uncertainty could open up opportunities for the offense to find a rhythm and create some explosive plays both on the ground and through the air."
When Orji entered the game in the third quarter against Arkansas State, his dual-threat ability did open up some opportunities. On his first drive of the game, Orji led the Michigan offense on a nine play drive that resulted in his second touchdown pass of the season. On that same drive, both Orji and running back Kalel Mullings were able to do a lot of damage on the ground - accounting for 71 yards rushing combined.
Late in the fourth quarter, Orji's dual-threat ability opened up a massive opportunity through the air. Sophomore wideout Fredrick Moore was wide open on a deep route that would have led to a touchdown, but Orji's pass sailed about five yards out of reach. There's some debate on whether Orji was off the mark or if Moore slowed up on his route (probably a combination of both), but even that narrow miss provided some hope that there's the potential for explosiveness through the air within this offense.
Given what seems to be obvious through three weeks, how will Sherrone Moore respond? Does he stay the course and continue on with senior Davis Warren, or does he make the change to junior Alex Orji? We'll find out in six days.
