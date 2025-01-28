Michigan Football remains heavy favorite to land elite 5-star recruit in 2025 class
We still don't have an official announcement yet, but it sure sounds like the Michigan Wolverines are set to add their fourth five-star prospect to the 2025 class. On Tuesday, On3's Steve Wiltfong discussed the recruitment of five-star OL Ty Haywood, a former Alabama commit, and indicated that he still believes Michigan is the team to beat.
Here's what Wiltfong had to say about Michigan's place in Haywood's recruitment:
"Talking to sources around Ty Haywood and talking to sources around Michigan, Texas Tech, Florida State... the three programs that he's had communication with down the stretch of this process. I still love where the maize and blue... Michigan stands in the recruitment of Ty Haywood. He took his official visit the weekend of Jan. 17 to Ann Arbor, time spent with Sherrone Moore and Grant Newsome, that coaching staff. Coach Moore and coach Newsome were down in Texas visiting with the Denton (TX) Ryan standout, everything is still pointing toward Michigan landing Ty Haywood. The have the nation's No. 9 class right now, that would put Michigan up to No. 6. You would have franchise quarterback Bryce Underwood, then you would have franchise offensive linemen tackles Andrew Babalola and Ty Haywood. This is a really good class for Michigan already, one that also includes defensive lineman Nate Marshall - one of the most coveted point-of-attack players in the country on the defensive side. With Ty Haywood still out there, I think Michigan gets it done."
If Moore and the Wolverines do ultimately land Haywood, this recruiting class could end up being one of the best to ever come through Ann Arbor. And while Michigan's offensive woes were difficult to watch in 2024, the prospect of a five-star QB with two five-star offensive tackles protecting him paints a very favorable picture for the future of the Wolverine offense.
