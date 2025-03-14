Report: Michigan football adds another assistant coach ahead of spring ball
According to Matt Zenitz with CBS Sports and 247Sports, Michigan football has added another assistant coach ahead of spring ball. Sherrone Moore already made waves by adding former Charlotte head coach Biff Poggi back as the Wolverines' associate head coach. Now the maize and blue are adding another coach to the staff.
David Denham has been hired as an assistant defensive line coach for Michigan. He was Charlotte's defensive tackles coach and he also coached with Lou Esposito when the two of them were at Western Michigan.
Denham spent five seasons at Western Michigan (2020-24) where he led the defensive line. In 2024, he was also named the program's recruiting coordinator. He came to Charlotte after Poggi was dismissed and was going to be part of Tim Albin's initial coaching staff at Charlotte.
Denham will now get a chance to work with some veterans on the roster like Rayshaun Benny, Tre Williams, Damon Payne Jr., and Trey Pierce, among others.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Wink Martindale compares S Mason Curtis to former Michigan football All-American
Michigan Football: The biggest spring question for the Wolverines
Ranking Michigan football position groups pre-spring ball
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @JerredJohnson7