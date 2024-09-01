Michigan hopes to be 'balanced' but Colston Loveland is a clear matchup problem
ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- After losing Roman Wilson and Cornelius Johnson at wide receiver last year, Michigan was in need of someone to step up in the pass-catching department. Junior tight end Colston Loveland did just that on Saturday night. Loveland, who was second on the team a year ago with 649 yards, was the clear alpha on the Wolverines' offense. New starting quarterback Davis Warren quickly and often found his star tight end.
Loveland had at least two catches in each quarter en route to an eight-catch, 87-yard, and one-touchdown performance against the Bulldogs. Loveland led the game with his eight-catch performance and when Michigan needed a score badly in the fourth quarterback, Warren found Loveland an 18-yard score with 10 minutes left in the game.
“He’s easy to throw to,” Warren said postgame. “The guy, he always gets open. I can trust him out there. He’s always going to do the right thing in the right place, and I think that started early in spring ball and in camp, just knowing that he was a guy that I could rely on. It’s been that way the whole time, whether it was throwing in the winter, throwing in spring ball, throwing in the summer, and then in fall camp is the same thing. So we’re always making sure we’re on the same page, communicating about things. Makes it easy for me, so I’m very grateful that we have him.”
It was a connection that quickly became clear was going to work against Fresno State. Loveland is too fast for linebackers to cover and too tall for defensive backs to stop him. Sherrone Moore aired similar sentiments to Warren after the game.
“We knew we could go to him (Loveland) in the red zone,” head coach Sherrone Moore said. “He did a really good job making the play. Was a great throw by Davis. I think those guys did a really good job all night with their connection."
Outside of Loveland, the Michigan receivers had a total of eight catches. Does Michigan want to get its receivers more involved? Simple answer: the Wolverines will do whatever works. If the opposition chooses to leave Loveland open, or single-covered, Warren will give it him. Cover Loveland up? Receivers will get their chances.
“We always want to be balanced,” Moore said of getting the receivers more involved. “But, sometimes, if you leave him [Loveland] open, he’s gonna get the ball. Davis is gonna go through his reads how he needs to and go to the guy he thinks is open. That’s what we’re gonna do. Maybe next game (Loveland) might catch 10, he might catch two. But for us, we’re just going to try to make sure we put the best people in position to make plays and let the guys make plays.”
Michigan will get a Playoff contender next at home when Texas comes to town.
