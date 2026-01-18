Best NFL Picks and Predictions Today (How to Bet Rams vs. Bears on Sunday in Divisional Round)

Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams hit the road for the second time this postseason when they face the Chicago Bears and Caleb Williams on Sunday.

The Bears, who are home underdogs in this matchup, pulled off yet another comeback win in the wild card round, erasing a 21-3 deficit against the Green Bay Packers. It was the seventh time this season that the Bears won despite trailing in the final two minutes of the game.

Can they pull off yet another upset with a trip to the NFC title game on the line?

It’s going to be tough against Stafford – the MVP favorite – and company, especially since the Rams have one of the most dynamic offenses in the league. However, L.A. failed to cover the spread as a 10.5-point road favorite in the wild card round against Carolina, and it was actually trailing in the fourth quarter.

The Rams have come back to earth a bit down the stretch of the season, but they still entered the divisional round at No. 2 in the odds to win the Super Bowl.

Does L.A.’s experience win out in this NFC battle?

All week long, the SI Betting team has made picks for this game, and I’ve compiled together some of our favorites for the fourth and final divisional round matchup this season.

Best NFL Picks and Predictions for Rams vs. Bears

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Los Angeles Rams -3.5 (-102) vs. Chicago Bears – Iain MacMillan

Tyler Higbee Anytime TD (+295) – Iain MacMillan

Colston Loveland Anytime TD (+190) – Peter Dewey

DJ Moore OVER 2.5 Receptions (-108) – Peter Dewey

Los Angeles Rams -3.5 (-102) vs. Chicago Bears – Iain MacMillan

Earlier this week, SI’s NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan shared his favorite pick for every divisional round game in his Road to Super Bowl 60 column , and he’s taking the Rams to cover on Sunday night:

The Bears' luck is going to run out sooner rather than later. Their late-game heroics and countless coin flips that go their way that result in them squeaking out wins against superior teams can't take them all the way to a Super Bowl, especially now that they face a team in the Rams that won't make the mistakes of the other teams they've faced on this one.

The Rams remain arguably the most complete team in football. They're the only team that ranks inside the top 10 in both EPA per play and opponent EPA per play, and they're second in total DVOA and Net Yards per Play. By comparison, the Bears are 21st in net yards per play and 16th in DVOA.

The Rams are the far better team, and they'll prove it on Sunday.

Tyler Higbee Anytime TD (+295) – Iain MacMillan

MacMillan is eyeing Higbee as a bit of a long shot prop to find the end zone in this matchup:

The Los Angeles Rams love to line up in 13 formation, which gives plenty of opportunities for their right ends to get involved in their offense.

Tyler Higbee hauled in two receptions for 45 yards against the Carolina Panthers in the Wild Card Round.

While Colby Parkinson hauled in a touchdown, Higbee had just as many receptions and more yards. Higbee caught three touchdowns in just 10 games in the regular season. He's worth a shot against this subpar Chicago Bears' secondary at +295 to find the end zone.

Colston Loveland Anytime TD (+190) – Peter Dewey

When it comes to the Bears, rookie Colston Loveland is in a prime spot to lead the team in targets on Sunday night:

Chicago Bears rookie Colston Loveland dominated the Green Bay Packers in the wild card round, catching eight of his 15 targets for 137 yards.

The 2025 first-round pick now has double-digit targets in each of his last three games, and it's becoming clear that he's the No. 1 option for Caleb Williams in the passing game.

I like this matchup for Loveland, as the Rams allowed seven scores to opposing tight ends during the regular season and they really struggled to slow down Bryce Young and the Carolina Panthers through the air in the wild card round.

Loveland scored six times in 16 games during the regular season, and he's played at least 80 percent of the Bears' snaps in each of his last four games. He's trending upward heading into this matchup, and at +190, I think he's a solid value on Sunday.

DJ Moore OVER 2.5 Receptions (-108) – Peter Dewey

D.J. Moore had a slow finish to the regular season for the Bears, but he bounced back in a big way against Green Bay, catching six of his seven targets for 64 yards and a score.

He finished with more catches and targets than Rome Odunze, and I think the veteran could have a big game against a Rams defense that has struggled against the pass in recent weeks.

Moore has three or more catches in 12 of his appearances this season, even though he finished the season rather slow. If the Bears fall behind in this matchup, he and Loveland both could have big games, and I wouldn’t be shocked if the Bears lean on their passing game after it was so successful against Green Bay.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $200 in bonus bets instantly.