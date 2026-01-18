Best NFL Divisional Round Anytime TD Scorer Picks Today (Target Tyler Higbee, Bears Rookie)

Sunday features the final two matchups of the divisional round in the NFL playoffs, and it's only right that we bet on a few players to find the end zone, right?

The action kicks off with the Houston Texans hitting the road against the New England Patriots after both teams turned in strong defensive showings in the wild card round, allowing a combined nine points.

Then, Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams take on the Chicago Bears in what may be a high-scoring game on Sunday night, as both of these offenses scored over 30 points in the wild card round.

Each week, NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan and managing editor Peter Dewey share their favorite anytime touchdown scorer picks, attempting to help our readers cash in on a plus-money prop.

This week, we decided to make picks for both Saturday and Sunday, giving bettors four different players that we like to find the end zone in these playoff matchups. Today, we're targeting a pair of tight ends to score in the late game between Chicago and L.A.

Let's dive into a full breakdown for each pick on Jan. 18.

Best NFL Divisional Round Anytime TD Scorer Picks

Colston Loveland Anytime TD (+190) – Peter Dewey

Chicago Bears rookie Colston Loveland dominated the Green Bay Packers in the wild card round, catching eight of his 15 targets for 137 yards.

The 2025 first-round pick now has double-digit targets in each of his last three games, and it's becoming clear that he's the No. 1 option for Caleb Williams in the passing game.

I like this matchup for Loveland, as the Rams allowed seven scores to opposing tight ends during the regular season and they really struggled to slow down Bryce Young and the Carolina Panthers through the air in the wild card round.

Loveland scored six times in 16 games during the regular season, and he's played at least 80 percent of the Bears' snaps in each of his last four games. He's trending upward heading into this matchup, and at +190, I think he's a solid value on Sunday.

Tyler Higbee Anytime Touchdown (+295) – Iain MacMillan

The Los Angeles Rams love to line up in 13 formation, which gives plenty of opportunities for their right ends to get involved in their offense.

Tyler Higbee hauled in two receptions for 45 yards against the Carolina Panthers in the Wild Card Round.

While Colby Parkinson hauled in a touchdown, Higbee had just as many receptions and more yards. Higbee caught three touchdowns in just 10 games in the regular season. He's worth a shot against this subpar Chicago Bears' secondary at +295 to find the end zone.

