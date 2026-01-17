How to watch, prediction for Michigan basketball at Oregon Ducks

After Michigan's shocking home loss to Wisconsin, the Wolverines got back on track against Washington on Wednesday night. Michigan took down the Huskies, and now the Wolverines will stay out West to take on Oregon.

The Ducks were thought to contend for an NCAA Tournament bid this season, but Oregon's season has been nothing short of a disappointment. The Ducks are 8-9(1-5) and have lost their top player, Nate Bittle, for at least a month.

Michigan is around a 16-point favorite to win this game, and the Wolverines need to impose their will down low against an undermanned Ducks team.

Here is how you can see Michigan in action, my prediction, and some game notes.

How to watch

Day: Saturday, Jan. 17

Saturday, Jan. 17 Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

4:00 p.m. ET Where: Matthew Knight Arena (Eugene, Oregon)

Matthew Knight Arena (Eugene, Oregon) Network: NBC Sports

NBC Sports On the call: John Fanta and Nick Bahre

John Fanta and Nick Bahre Radio: Michigan Sports Network from LEARFIELD

Prediction

Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon was already down bad, but losing its top player, Nate Bittle, does not bode well for the Ducks' chances in this game. Michigan is the No. 1 scoring team in the Big Ten, and the Ducks already ranked No. 15 in the conference -- that was with their 16-point scorer healthy.

Barring Michigan coming out flat, turning the ball over, and shooting 30% from the floor -- I don't see how the Wolverines lose this game. Morez Johnson and Aday Mara were excellent against Washington, and both should be able to dominate in this game, too.

Look for Michigan to win, and possibly by 20-plus.

Final score: Michigan 89, Oregon 68

Michigan opened its two-game Pacific Northwest swing in Seattle against Washington (Jan. 14). In its first game in Seattle in 32 years, U-M grabbed the lead after the first media timeout and never let go, cruising to an 82–72 win. The Wolverines now head to Eugene to face Oregon (Jan. 17).

Michigan holds a 5-3 record against Oregon, with a 1-1 mark in Eugene.

Last season in Ann Arbor: Using five double-figure scorers and converting 25 points off turnovers, Michigan fended off a late Oregon rally for an 80-76 win at Crisler Center (Feb. 5). Wil Tschetter led the way with 17 points in just 17 minutes, while Nimari Burnett added 13.

Last time in Eugene: Despite a career-best 33 points from Dug McDaniel, Michigan fell, 86-83, in overtime (Dec. 2, 2023). With the game tied at 83, Jackson Shelstad hit a deep three with 1.4 seconds left; McDaniel's last-second half-court attempt missed as the Ducks sealed the win.

Michigan ranks third nationally at 93.8 points per game, second with a +25.1 scoring margin, sixth in rebounding (43.2 rpg), second in defensive rebounds (31.8) and seventh with 20.0 assists per game (second in the Big Ten to Purdue, 20.9).

Michigan's scoring balance has five Wolverines averaging double-figures. The Wolverines are the only team in the Big Ten with three players averaging at least 6.5+ rebounds per game.