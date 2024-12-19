Report: Michigan Football currently hosting a transfer portal quarterback
Michigan missed out on Maryland quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. a few days ago. Edwards once appeared like a Wolverine lock, but plans changed and he ended up signing with Wisconsin. Now Michigan is on a full-court press bring in a veteran signal-caller to play in 2025. Sherrone Moore wants someone who can come in with experience, a leader, and someone who will push five-star phenom Bryce Underwood.
Could Michigan lock up a deal soon? According to 247Sports' Matt Zenitz, the Wolverines are currently hosting former Toledo and Baylor quarterback Dequan Finn on a visit on Wednesday.
Finn played in just three games for Baylor in 2024 before sustaining a season-ending injury. Finn began his career at Toledo -- he is a Michigan native -- and had three years throwing for over 2,000 yards for the Rockets before transferring to Baylor. This makes all the sense in the world for both sides. Finn could finish his college career in his home state, and show that he's healthy enough to compete and a shot for the NFL.
Finn fits the leadership role that Moore wants -- he's been in college since 2019 and has seen a lot during his time. He was one of the most productive dual-threat quarterbacks when he was in the MAC.
The Wolverines are also set to host former Fresno State quarterback Mikey Keene this weekend.
