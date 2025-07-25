Michigan football in discussions to open 2026 season overseas
In what has become a growing trend in college football, the Michigan Wolverines are currently in discussions to open the 2026 season overseas.
"The University of Michigan Football program is engaged in ongoing discussions to kick off the 2026 season on foreign soil, playing host to Western Michigan at Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt, Hesse, Germany, on Saturday, Aug. 29. This non-conference matchup would become the first game played by the Wolverines outside of North America."
Michigan Athletic Director Warde Manuel said that the dialogue is taking place and that it would be a great opportunity for both fans and student-athletes.
“We are in advanced discussions to create this first-of-its-kind opportunity for our student-athletes and fans,” said Warde Manuel, the Donald R. Shepherd Director of Athletics. “The University of Michigan is one of the few worldwide brands in college athletics and the interest in playing an international game would be unique. This would be a great opportunity to teach ‘Go Blue’ to a new group of fans in Germany.”
Although the game was originally scheduled to be played at Michigan Stadium, it sounds like the 2026 season-opener is now more than likely going to take place at Deutsche Bank Park, which is the home field for Eintracht Frankfurt of the Bundesliga (German football soccer league).
“I am excited about the football and educational experience this game could provide for our players,” said Sherrone Moore, U-M’s J. Ira and Nicki Harris Family Head Football Coach. “We are always looking for unique opportunities to expose our student-athletes to other cultures. In the last 10 years, our program has been to Italy, France and South Africa, and this game would provide another chance to grow our international fanbase.”
