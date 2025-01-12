Just in: Michigan Football misses out on another transfer portal WR
Ever since it landed Indiana wide receiver Donaven McCulley from the transfer portal, Michigan hasn't been able to seal the deal with any other playmaker to bring into the fold. The Wolverines struck out with names like Skyler Bell, David Pantelis, and Troy Stellato. All three of those players either were expected to come to Ann Arbor, or Michigan was right in the mix to land them.
You can add a fourth wide receiver to that list now that former App State receiver Kaedin Robinson is expected to transfer to UCLA. Robinson, who Michigan offered and was in the mix for, was the most realistic target left on the board for the maize and blue.
The 6-foot-2 playmaker originally played for UCF in 2021 before transferring to App State where he played the past three seasons. Robinson led App State this past season after catching 53 receptions for 840 yards and two scores. Robinson nearly caught for 1,000 yards in 2023 where he also was the leading WR after hauling in 905 yards and 10 scores.
Michigan can now pivot to two other receivers it's been in contact with. Louisiana Tech's Tru Edwards and UMass wide receiver Anthony Simpson. Both players had breakout seasons with their respective club and at this point, the Wolverines need to land at least one more playmaker to help what was the 131st-ranked passing attack in football this past season.
