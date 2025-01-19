Michigan linebacker already locked into rigorous offseason training regimen
Soon-to-be senior linebacker Ernest Hausmann is one of the Wolverine defenses' undisputed leaders on the field and in the locker room. The fast-moving hard-hitting Hausmann has been a critical piece of the Wolverine defense since arriving via a transfer from the corn fields of Nebraska. Hausmann returns to Ann Arbor for his senior season with lofty goals of lifting his team back into the college football playoff discussion. As the old saying goes, games are won in the offseason. Hausmann understands that and has already locked himself into a regimen designed to increase his speed and explosiveness for the 2025 campaign.
In the video shared on "X" by coach and speed and strength conditioning expert Marvin Robinson, Hausmann professes that he is "getting back to the basics". Any coach would love this approach, fundamentals and basics are what make the difference in close games. Talent cannot win alone, and talent that does not work hard will lose, as Ohio State has seen for the last four years in The Game. Coach Robinson is a former Wolverine who had a few free agency stints in the NFL before opening his "Chasing Greatness" training facility. He uses his knowledge of the highest levels of football to teach up-and-coming college and high school athletes how to properly train and fuel their bodies. We can only imagine what a faster and more explosive Hausmann will look like on the field next year. A scary proposition for opposing offenses that is certain.
