Michigan football loses two more staffers who are important to Wolverines' recruiting success
It was reported on Friday that Michigan football was set to lose Assistant Director of Recruiting, Jack Dunaway, to the Seattle Seahawks, who are going to use him as a scouting assistant. But he isn't the only person leaving Ann Arbor.
According to 247Sports' Matt Zenitz, the Wolverines are also losing Josh Meyer and Jack Turner to the NFL. Meyer, who was a recruiting analyst, is being hired by the Cleveland Browns to assist with scouting. While the Tennessee Titans are set to hire Turner for a scouting role. Turner helped serve Michigan as a recruiting analyst.
Michigan has lost several recruiting analysts to the NFL since last year. But the Wolverines have elevated some individuals, like Sam Popper, since last year into major roles that have helped Michigan continue to recruit successfully. Popper, the Director of Recruiting, has helped Sherrone Moore tremendously to continue recruiting at a high level without missing a beat.
The Wolverines currently have nine commitments in the 2026 class, but Michigan is beginning to trend for several prospects. The late part of June could be big for Michigan in its efforts to start filling out the class.
