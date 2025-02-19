Michigan football makes top 10 for massive 2026 offensive tackle
Standing at an imposing 6-foot-5 and weighing 295 pounds, 4-star prospect Sam Roseborough has established himself as one of the top offensive line recruits in the nation. Ranked as a top 45 player, Roseborough's talents have attracted the attention of nearly every major college football program. Recently, he narrowed down his list of suitors to 10 elite schools: Florida, Georgia, Ohio State, LSU, Florida State, Texas, Texas A&M, Alabama, Penn State, and Michigan. This list represents the cream of the crop in college football, featuring programs known for their success both on the field and in the Name, Image, Likeness (NIL) landscape.
Roseborough’s recruitment has become one of the most coveted battles in college football, as landing him would be a massive win for any program looking to build a dominant offensive line. At 295 pounds, he possesses the ideal combination of size, strength, and agility to control the line of scrimmage and dominate in the trenches. His ability to impact both the running and passing game makes him a perfect fit for any offensive scheme that prioritizes balance and power. For Michigan, securing Roseborough’s commitment would be a crucial step toward maintaining and strengthening their long-standing tradition of dominating the line of scrimmage. As a 17-year old kid, he still has room to grow and add weight to his already imposing figure as well, his potential may outweigh his current talent.
The Wolverines have long been known for their success in the trenches, and that reputation is one of the reasons Michigan has found itself in the running for top-tier offensive line recruits like Roseborough. With head coach Sherrone Moore and General Manager Sean Magee leading the charge, expect Michigan to put together a competitive NIL package to appeal to Roseborough. Additionally, the recent success of Michigan's offensive linemen in the NFL, with multiple players having been drafted and succeeding at the next level, will undoubtedly be a key selling point in their pitch to Roseborough. With their strong tradition and growing NFL pipeline, Michigan is positioned to make a compelling case as a top destination for this coveted prospect.
Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Report: Nation's No. 1 prospect in 2026 sets visit to Michigan Football
Michigan Football: ESPN shares which game will define the Wolverines' 2025 season
Michigan Football: Ranking all 14 incoming transfers based on predicted production
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @mlounsberry_SI | @JerredJohnson7