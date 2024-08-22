Michigan Football: Max Bredeson talks evolution from walk-on to team captain
The University of Michigan football program announced its four captains for the 2024 season on Thursday, and it didn't come as much of a surprise that senior tight end/fullback Max Bredeson had earned the honor. In many ways, Bredeson is everything you want in a Michigan football player. He's got a relatively quiet demeanor in front of the media, but he's a guy who embodies the physical brand of football that has made the Wolverines so successful over the last three seasons.
Meeting with the media on Thursday, the former walk-on discussed what it means to be named a captain at the University of Michigan.
"It's an incredible honor, especially with how much it means here at Michigan," Bredeson said. "I take a lot of pride in it and being able to be a guy that this team counts on to lead them, especially with my brother being captain too. It means a lot."
Bredeson, who completed 56-of-109 attempts for 822 yards and five touchdowns in six games as a high school senior, made the transition to tight end as a true freshman walk-on at Michigan in 2021. Although he only appeared in one game during his first year, he appeared in all 14 games as a sophomore in 2022. He continued to play a critical role in the Michigan offense during the 2023 season, splitting reps at both tight end and H-back.
"It's a crazy journey from 2021," Bredeson said. "Walked on here, was a high school QB. I played six games in high school and luckily I got the opportunity to walk on here. Just kind of was hoping for the opportunity just to get here, and to be able to go through all of it. I'm grateful for the journey and everything that has come with it. Never would have thought I would get this far, but beyond grateful that it happened and excited to see where it goes from here."
Statstically speaking, there's nothing that really jumps off the page when you look at Bredeson's production through three years. But Bredeson isn't really a "stats" guy. Instead, he's a guy that does a lot of the dirty work that's necessary for a ground-and-pound offense to be successful. Most of his highlights include big hits or critical blocks that lead to big plays, particularly near the endzone. In many ways, he's everything you want in a Michigan football player.
But when it comes to being a captain, Bredeson doesn't intend on changing anything about his approach. If anything, he understands that it's even more important to continue to be himself - which is exactly what got him to where he is today,
"Just keep being the same guy," Bredeson said. "The special part about Michigan is that everyone is so in line here that there's a standard that's been built and its just about keeping it there. The captains we've selected and the other leaders that are in this building, we all work just to keep that same line. The blue print is there, just keep building."
