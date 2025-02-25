Michigan Football: Nations No. 1 overall recruit sets date for official visit

NEWS: Five-Star Plus+ OT Jackson Cantwell will take his OVs to these 6️⃣ Schools, he tells me for @on3recruits



His schedule is as follows:



Miami: May 9-11

Mizzou: May 31-June 2

UGA: June 6-8

Michigan: June 13-15

Oregon: June 22-24

Ohio State: TBD