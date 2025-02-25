Michigan Football: Nations No. 1 overall recruit sets date for official visit
The Michigan Wolverines are set to welcome a massive target to campus this summer, as five-star offensive tackle Jackson Cantwell will be in Ann Arbor on June 13-15. The 6-7, 300 pound prospect is currently ranked as the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2026 class according to 247Sports composite. And while Michigan is certainly going to be a significant factor in this recruitment, other top programs are also heavily in pursuit of Cantwell, including Miami, Georgia, Oregon, and Ohio State.
Given Michigan's long tradition of sending offensive linemen to the NFL, there's no question that the Wolverines can present a strong recruiting pitch when Cantwell gets to campus this summer.
Cantwell is described as a prospect who's quick off the ball, is violent with his hands, and has incredible power. Here's part of the scouting report from 247Sports scouting analyst Gabe Brooks.
"Further ahead as a run blocker than in pass protection, but displays encouraging footwork in the latter with immense potential in that category. More catcher than puncher in pass pro, but strength is there and power capacity is limitless, as evidenced by weight-room prowess (450 x 3 bench) and rare shot put and discus data. Missouri Class 5 state champion in the shot put and discus as a sophomore, and a Nike Outdoor Nationals competitor (shot put champ, fifth in discus in June 2024). Son of two former Olympics throw athletes. Closed sophomore year with astronomical personal bests of 74-9.75 and 205-4 in the shot put and discus, respectively. Projects as a high-major multi-year starter who could develop into a coveted pro prospect."
