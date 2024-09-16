Michigan Football: Offensive player grades vs. Arkansas State
Michigan got it's second win of the 2024 season at home against Arkansas State in a 28-18 victory. The Wolverines still didn't look like a defending national championship team, but they did end up getting the job done.
Michigan's defense was almost reminiscent of last years squad, and looked dominant through three quarters. They ended up giving away two touchdowns to Arkansas State's backup QB Timmy McClain with less than 10 minutes left in the 4th quarter during garbage time. Michigan's run game looked phenomenal, but the passing game was nonexistent which led to changes at the QB position. Michigan's top pass catcher Colston Loveland went out with a shoulder injury, and the Wolverines will need to monitor his status in the coming days.
There is plenty to review in the Week 3 victory, but here's how some of Michigan's offensive players graded out:
Quarterback
Davis Warren (F)
Starting QB Davis Warren had his worst game of the season through the air against the Red Wolves before eventually getting benched for backup QB Alex Orji late in the 3rd quarter. Warren threw three self-inflicted interceptions in only 14 attempts. Interestingly enough, he did move the offense downfield for three touchdowns, but they mostly included handing the ball to the running backs. Other than his three interceptions, he actually completed all 11 of his other passes. Overall he was a negative contributor to the Michigan offense and needed to be taken out of the game.
Alex Orji (B-)
Alex Orji ended up leading the offense after starting QB Davis Warren was taken out of the game following a third interception. Orji threw a touchdown to rookie TE Hogan Hansen on his first pass attempt on his first drive of the game. He also had a decent fourth quarter on the ground rushing three times for 27 yards totaling 9.0 ypc. He ended the game on two drives that included only one first down and a three-and-out on the last Michigan drive of the game which didn't help his offensive output overall.
Running Backs
Donovan Edwards (A-)
Edwards took the backseat in the backfield this week putting up a solid performance against a shaky Arkansas State run defense. The senior and team captain ended the game with 17 rushes for 82 yards and a touchdown. He also added one catch for 11 yards. It was a solid game for the veteran who broke out for multiple chunk plays, but his performance was overshadowed by backup running back Kalel Mullings.
Kalel Mullings (A+)
Kalel Mullings had the best single game individual performance of the year so far this season. Mullings proved himself as a very efficient running back option for the Michigan offense taking less carries than Edwards with only 15, but turning it into 153 total rushing yards. He averaged an outstanding 10.2 ypc cutting through the Red Wolves defense for huge plays. We will see how his role changes next week following this monster performance.
Receivers and Tight Ends
Tight Ends (B-)
Colston Loveland was again the favorite target for Davis Warren before going out of the game with a shoulder injury late in the 2nd quarter. He ended up coming back and catching the first ball of the 2nd half before once again going to the sideline for his shoulder, and eventually leaving the field altogether. Loveland only totaled three catches for 30 yards, while the leading pass catcher for the Wolverines offense was Junior TE Marlin Klein (three receptions for 43 yards). Rookie TE Hogan Hansen had his first career catch which was also his first touchdown as a Wolverine. Hogan had the only Michigan receiving touchdown on the day.
Receivers (D)
The receiver room struggled once again to develop a rhythm with the QBs, which seems to have become a weekly occurrence. Fredrick Moore led all wideouts with just 38 receiving yards receiving. The only other wideout to catch a pass was Semaj Morgan, who turned two catches into just three yards. The struggles in the receiver room could be the result of the lackluster QB play through three weeks, which will hopefully improve with the change from Warren to Orji.
Offensive Line
Offensive Line (B+)
The Michigan offensive line looked the best it has all season in Saturday's game. They led the RB room to 255 rushing yards on 35 total carries. With Kalel Mullings leading the way, the Wolverines o-line created huge holes in the Red Wolves run defense which led to big plays on the ground. The only blemish on their performance was the below average pass block performance which led to both Michigan QB's being forced to throw either on the run or outside the pocket on many occasions.
The Wolverines will look to double-down on Saturday's performance when No. 11 USC comes to the Big House in a heavyweight ranked matchup on CBS at 3:30 pm EST
