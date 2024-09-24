Michigan Football: Offensive player grades vs. USC
Michigan got it's third win of the 2024 season at home against USC in a stunning 27-24 victory. The Wolverines played their best game of the year, and ended up getting the upset on the No. 11 Trojans.
Michigan's defense was excellent, looking dominant through three of the four quarters. They ended up giving away two touchdowns to USC in the third quarter, but still managed to help out the offense due to a Will Johnson pick six in the third quarter. Michigan's run game looked dominant, but the passing game was virtually nonexistent. The absence of star TE Colston Loveland, who was out with a shoulder injury, certainly played a factor in Michigan's lackluster passing performance.
There is plenty to review in the Week 4 victory, but here's how some of Michigan's offensive players graded out:
Quarterback
Alex Orji: C-
Alex Orji ended up leading the offense for the first time this week after being named the starter at QB. Orji didn't throw any interceptions, which was a positive contrast from Davis Warren's 6 total interceptions in the first 3 games. The only problem is Orji had just 32 yards through the air, which is Michigan's lowest passing total in a game since 1987. The junior QB missed the mark on some throws, but he also made some great plays with his legs - finishing with 43 yards on 13 carries. Overall, his passing performance wasn't great, but he also didn't have any turnovers and got the win in his first start.
Running Backs
Kalel Mullings: A+
Kalel Mullings was the game changing player for the Michigan offense. Mullings upstaged his performance from last week, putting up even better and more efficient numbers. The senior RB finished with 159 yards and 2 touchdowns on 17 carries. His second touchdown of the game came in the final minute of the fourth quarter and proved to be the game winner. He averaged an astounding 9.4 ypc, and had two monster runs of 53 and 63 yards. USC had no answer for Mullings and the run game, and the Wolverines made them pay.
Donovan Edwards: B-
Edwards once again became the second option in the backfield this week, but he had a decent performance against the USC defense. The team captain ended the game with 74 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries. Edwards averaged 5.3 ypc, and broke away for a 41-yard touchdown run. Although the numbers looked good, Edwards also gave up a very costly fumble midway through the 4th quarter. His performance was subsequently overshadowed by a game-winning performance from RB Kalel Mullings.
Receivers and Tight Ends
Tight Ends: D+
With start TE Colston Loveland out with an injury, the Michigan passing attack looked even less impressive than in previous weeks. There was only one catch by a tight end all afternoon, and it was a 10-yard grab by Marlin Klein on Michigan's final game-winning drive.
Receivers: D
The rhythm between Orji and the receivers seemed to be slightly off on Saturday, and the numbers are reflective of that. Semaj Morgan led the team in receptions, catching three passes for just six yards. The only other WR to have a reception was Fredrick Moore, who caught only one pass for five yards. This is an area that needs to make significant improvements in the weeks ahead.
Offensive Line
Offensive Line: A
The Michigan offensive line had it's best blocking game of the season on Saturday, leading a rushing effort that accounted for 290 yards and 3 touchdowns. With Kalel Mullings leading the way, the Wolverines o-line created huge holes in the USC run defense which led to big chunk plays on the ground. They controlled the line of scrimmage and dominated the USC defense on the ground.
The Wolverines will host the Minnesota Golden Gophers at the Big House next week on Saturday at 12pm EST.
