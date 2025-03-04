Michigan Football: 3 offensive weapons primed for a breakout season in 2025
Michigan enters the 2025 campaign with some voids to fill on both sides of the ball, but the Wolverines certainly have the talent to get it done. When looking at the offense specifically, there's every reason to believe that fans will see a significant increase in production from what the Wolverines produced in 2024.
With the Michigan offense finishing ranked No. 129 in the nation in total offense in 2024, new offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey will certainly be looking to make improvements in several areas. Looking at the returning production from last season, there are three guys who seem well-positioned to have a breakout season.
Jordan Marshall, RB
Entering his sophomore season, the hype is growing for Jordan Marshall following an impressive performance against Alabama in the ReliaQuest Bowl. Marshall finished the game with 100 yards rushing on 23 carries, earning the RelaQuest game MVP for his efforts. With former Michigan running back Donovan Edwards now off to the NFL, Marshall will see his on-field reps increase significantly in 2025.
Fredrick Moore, WR
After making three starts at wideout during his sophomore year, Fredrick Moore enters the 2025 campaign as a guy who could potentially become Michigan's WR1. Moore started at the slot against Alabama in the ReliaQuest Bowl and caught his first career touchdown on a contested catch against the Crimson Tide. His combination of speed and athleticism will make him a factor in Michigan's offense this fall, and his experience as a junior could be what pushes him to the top of the pecking order.
Marlin Klein, TE
Heading into his senior season, Marlin Klein will attempt to fill the void left behind by Colston Loveland, who led the Wolverines with 582 yards and 5 touchdowns on 56 receptions last season. At 6-6, 247 pounds, Klein certainly has the size necessary to establish himself as the next great tight end at the University of Michigan. He appeared in all 13 games in 2024 and made six starts at tight end, finishing the year with 108 yards on 13 receptions. Given the way that Michigan traditionally loves to utilize tight ends in the offense, Klein could put together a very productive season in 2025.
