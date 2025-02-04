Michigan Football offers Ohio Gatorade Player of the Year
The Michigan Wolverines have their sights set on another prospect from the state of Ohio. On Tuesday, three-star QB Matt Ponatoski announced that he had received an offer from the University of Michigan, his 14th collegiate offer. The 6-2, 190 pound prospect out of Archbishop Moeller was named 2024-25 Gatorade Player of the Year in the state of Ohio. Interestingly enough, Ponatoski attends the same high school that current Michigan running back Jordan Marshall went to, adding a key connection in this recruitment.
It looked like the Wolverines had already locked down their quarterback of the 2026 class when Brady Hart committed to Michigan over the summer. But the 6-4, 180 pound prospect out of Cocoa (FL) decommitted back in November, reclassified to the 2025 class and signed with Texas A&M. Losing Hart meant that the Wolverines needed to go back to the drawing board for their 2026 QB, and it looks like Ponatoski is certainly on their radar.
Of course, any QB in the 2026 class will have to accept the reality of likely waiting for a year or two before having a legitimate shot to win the starting job, as 2025 five-star Bryce Underwood figures to be the franchise QB in Ann Arbor until at least 2027. That reality likely played a major factor in Brady Hart flipping to Texas A&M, and it will certainly play a factor with any other QB looking at Michigan in the near future.
