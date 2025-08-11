Kurt Warner's Son E.J. Named Fresno State's Starting Quarterback
Fresno State named E.J. Warner as the team's starting quarterback for the 2025 season. Warner beat out two other quarterbacks for the starting role.
He will make his Fresno State debut during Week 0 when the team travels to Kansas on August 23.
Warner transferred to Fresno State from Rice, where he started in the 2024 season. He threw for 2,710 yards, 17 touchdowns and 13 interception at Rice. He spent the previous two seasons at Temple. Over those two seasons, Warner threw for 6,104 yards, 41 touchdowns and 24 interceptions. He totaled over 3,000 yards in both seasons, and he created a record at Temple by throwing 23 touchdowns in '23.
The Fresno State quarterback is the son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Kurt Warner. E.J. isn't Warner's only son who's competed in football at the collegiate level. Warner's son Kade played at Nebraska from 2017-20 and then at Kansas State from 2021-22 as a wide receiver.
Fresno State posted a 6-7 overall record in 2024. The Bulldogs lost in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl to Northern Illinois.