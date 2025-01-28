Which Michigan football players are playing in the upcoming college All-Star games
If you want to see some of the Michigan football graduates in action, you still have a chance to see them wear the winged helmet once last time. There will be two college football All-Star games coming up soon. The East-West Shrine Bowl and the Reese's Senior Bowl will both be played with Wolverines participating.
The Senior Bowl will take place on Saturday Feb. 1 in Mobile, Alabama. The game will be played on the NFL Network at 1:30 p.m. ET. There are three Michigan players who will be playing in it.
- LS William Wagner
- RB Donovan Edwards
- Edge Josaiah Stewart
* RB Kalel Mullings accepted an invite to play, but an injury has forced him out of the game.
The East-West Shrine Bowl which is played in Arlington, Texas on Thursday, January 28. It will also be aired on the NFL Network at 8 p.m. ET.
There is just one Michigan player who will be taking part in that game and that's defensive tackle Kenneth Grant. The Wolverines' big man is a projected first-round pick and he will get the chance to solidify that on Thursday. If he has a good showing, he might even crack the top-15 come April.
