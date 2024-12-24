Michigan Football predicted to land No. 1 running back out of transfer portal
The Wolverines are predicted to make another big splash on the recruiting trail in the near future, as 247 Sports has put in a crystal ball for Michigan to land the No. 1 running back in the portal - Justice Haynes. According to Matt Zenitz of 247 Sports, the former Alabama running back has been deciding between Michigan and South Carolina in recent days.
While Michigan certainly has plenty of selling points when compared to South Carolina, it also appears that the Wolverines have outdone the Gamecocks in their NIL package for Haynes. On Tuesday, Brad Crawford of 247 Sports reported that Michigan's NIL offer for Haynes exceeded the offer that was made by South Carolina, and that a decision for the former Alabama running back was imminent.
Michigan On SI's Trent Knoop recently highlighted Haynes' experience with the Crimson Tide, along with a big of insight into his background.
Haynes played two years with the Crimson Tide and was a co-starter this past season. During his time at Alabama, Haynes rushed for 616 yards and nine touchdowns. With Michigan losing both Kalel Mullings and Donovan Edwards, the Wolverines will have a new starting duo next season in Ann Arbor. Michigan does return freshman Jordan Marshall and sophomore Ben Hall who both figure to have a role next season. But Haynes could find himself a prominent role with Michigan if he chose to come there.
During Haynes' high school recruitment, Ohio State was one of his top choices and the Buckeyes' running backs coach was Tony Alford who is now with Michigan. That relationship could end up paying dividends if Haynes comes to Ann Arbor.
