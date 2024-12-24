Report: Michigan is battling one other school for Alabama RB Justice Haynes
Michigan has received commitments -- and signatures -- from seven players in the transfer portal. The latest being former Fresno State quarterback Mikey Keene who committed to the Wolverines on Monday afternoon. The Wolverines wanted a veteran signal-caller to compete with Bryce Underwood and they got that from the 5-foot-11 Keene who had almost eclipsed 3,000 yards the past two seasons.
But Michigan is still searching for more prospects to add to its class from the portal and there is still a big fish out there. Former Alabama running back Justice Haynes, the No. 1 transfer portal running back, has been to Ann Arbor recently for a visit and Michigan is right in the thick of it to land the sophomore.
According to a recent report from On3, Haynes is set to decide between Michigan and South Carolina.
Haynes played two years with the Crimson Tide and was a co-starter this past season. During his time at Alabama, Haynes rushed for 616 yards and nine touchdowns. With Michigan losing both Kalel Mullings and Donovan Edwards, Michigan will have a new starting duo next season in Ann Arbor. The Wolverines do return freshman Jordan Marshall and sophomore Ben Hall who both figure to have a role next season. But Haynes could find himself a prominent role with Michigan if he chose to come there.
During Haynes' high school recruitment, Ohio State was one of his top choices and the Buckeyes' running backs coach was Tony Alford who is now with Michigan. That relationship could end up paying dividends if Haynes comes to Ann Arbor.
