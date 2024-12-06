Second Michigan Football starter enters transfer portal
There have been a few Wolverines to enter the transfer portal since Michigan beat Ohio State and Sherrone Moore started to sign his first recruiting class as the Wolverines' head coach. The biggest name to enter the portal, so far, is starting wide receiver Tyler Morris. But on Friday, a second starter has entered his name into the portal.
247Sports' Matt Zenitz was the first to report that punter Tommy Doman is entering the transfer portal. Doman has been the Wolverines' starting punter for the past two seasons.
Doman, who hails from Rochester Hills, Michigan, has punted 103 times in his career, averaging 43.4 yards per punt and 39.4 net yards per punt. But 2024 was a down year for Doman. He ranked 48th out of 84 eligible punters on College Football Stats averaging 42.6 yards per punt in 2024.
With Doman now set to enter the portal, Michigan will enter 2025 with a new starting punter for the first time in two seasons.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Michigan Football offensive coordinator big board, who the Wolverines should target
Report: Michigan to battle a surprise team in efforts to land '25 5-star OL Ty Haywood
Sherrone Moore talks Bryce Underwood, Andrew Babalola, other Michigan 2025 signees
Former Michigan OC Kirk Campbell releases statement after being relieved of duties