Michigan Football reaches out to WR with top-five production in 2024
There are several areas the Wolverines will explore when it comes to the transfer portal, but one position of need is wide receiver. Tyler Morris has already entered the portal and Michigan's production at receiver was bare to begin with. Morris was Michigan's leading receiver this past season gaining 248 yards.
In hopes of building up the receiving corps, Michigan went out and landed three taller receiver recruits who signed with the Wolverines. But the Wolverines aren't likely going to stop there. According to a recent report, Michigan is one of 43 teams who have reached out to receiver, Eric Rivers.
The FIU transfer was fifth in the entire country this past season catching for 1,172 yards and he caught 12 touchdown passes, as well.
The only knock on Rivers would be his size. Michigan already had plenty of gadget players under 6-feet, but you can't knock the production or talent of Rivers. The former three-star recruit who hails from Tennessee, was a Memphis commit who played for the Tigers in 2021 and 2022. After missing the entire '22 season due to injury, Rivers transferred to Florida International for the 2023 season.
In his first season with FIU, Rivers caught for 370 yards before blossoming into one of the top pass catchers in the country. Whichever school lands Rivers, he's expected to have one more year of eligibility, but could file for an injury waiver after missing the 2022 season due to injury.
