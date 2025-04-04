Michigan Football: Elite edge rusher sets sights on Ann Arbor visit
The Michigan Football program is expected to welcome several elite recruits to Ann Arbor over the summer. On Thursday, On3 reported that four-star edge rusher Carter Meadows - described as a massive 2026 priority for Michigan - had scheduled a visit to Ann Arbor for June 20.
At 6-6, 225 pounds, Meadows is described as a "rangy" prospect with a "rare combination of frame and movement skills".
Here's just some of the scouting report on Meadows, courtesy of Charles Power of On3:
"Measured in at around 6-foot-6, 225 pounds as a junior. Has vines for arms that measure around 35 inches to go with large hands. Could easily be a 280-pounder before it’s all said and done. Pairs the great frame with impressive functional athleticism A fluid, flexible athlete who has excellent bend. Has the natural tools to develop into a dangerous pass rusher down the line."
In addition to the fact that Michigan offers a world-class education and an NIL program that few other programs can match, the Wolverines also have a pretty good track record when it comes to developing elite edge rushers and sending them to the league. That track record should help Michigan in this recruitment if they view Meadows as a priority.
As of this writing, On3's recruiting predictor has Penn State leading for Meadows, putting the Nittany Lions at 35.9 percent. But Michigan isn't far behind in second place, coming in at 21.3 percent. With a big visit planned this summer, there's no question that Michigan can make up a lot of ground in this recruitment and present an opportunity to Meadows that may be too good to pass up.
