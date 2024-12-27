Michigan Football: Wolverines remain locked in a battle for 5-star Alabama commit
Previously reported by Michigan On SI's Trent Knoop, the Wolverines are prioritizing the recruitment of five-star offensive lineman Ty Haywood. The 6-5 285-pound Texas native has been committed to Alabama for much of the 2025 recruiting cycle. However, his interest in other schools became apparent when he declined to sign his letter of intent during the early signing period. On3's EJ Holland reported that Michigan was preparing a significant NIL offer for the towering lineman. The offer appeared to be enough to make Haywood slow his commitment timeline and take a serious look at Michigan.
Some of the most recent reporting suggests that the five-star prospect is down to Alabama, Michigan, and Texas Tech, with Florida State also making a late push to join the fray as well.
Although both his X/Twitter and Instagram pages still have his commitment graphic to Alabama pinned to the top, there's speculation that the Crimson Tide may not even be in the running for his final commitment.
Haywood, the No. 18 overall ranked recruit in the 2025 class, is down to Texas Tech, Michigan, and an outside shot of Florida State according to On3's Steve Wiltfong. Haywood has not yet visited The Big House, but it seems that he will make it up in January after the dead period has concluded. If Michigan were to close this battle and notch another recruiting win with Haywood, it would give the Wolverines their second five-star lineman in this class - joining five-star Andrew Babalola. It would also bring Michigan to three five-star recruits in the 2025 class overall, including No. 1 rated QB phenom Bryce Underwood.
