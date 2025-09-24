Wolverine Digest

Michigan football redshirt tracker: Several freshmen on verge of burning eligibility

Looking at which Wolverine true freshmen are close to burning their redshirt status

Seth Berry

Michigan football signee Elijah Dotson looks on during national signing day at Belleville High School in Belleville on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024.
Michigan football signee Elijah Dotson looks on during national signing day at Belleville High School in Belleville on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Michigan football has a young group in 2025, and several true freshmen have already contributed in game action this season, led by quarterback Bryce Underwood.

Several who have made key contributions are already on the verge of burning their redshirt statuses, as others who signed with Michigan's class of 2025 who haven't seen game action or have seen limited time will be expected to retain a year of eligibility.

Of course, if the Wolverines' coaching staff feels a player can help the team contribute to the 2025 team at a high level, those guys are going to play regardless of whether it's their first year on campus or not. It should be noted that once a player in his first year of eligibility participates in more than four games during the season, that player then loses the extra year of eligibility and therefore "burns" his redshirt status. However, the NCAA is considering doing away with the rule and allowing athletes to be full participants in five seasons over a five-year span, which might change how the Wolverines approach using its freshmen.

Here is a look at each true freshman on Michigan's roster with a breakdown of how many games they have played and how many snaps each has been on the field for.

Bryce Underwood
Four games played

QB Bryce Underwood: 238 total snaps.

EDGE Nate Marshall: 58 total snaps.

CB Jayden Sanders: 181 total snaps.

WR Andrew Marsh: 52 total snaps.

Three games played

DT Benny Patterson: 26 total snaps.

CB Elijah Dotson: 63 total snaps

Two games played

LB Chase Taylor: 31 total snaps

S Jordan Young: 32 total snaps.

CB Shamari Earls: 24 total snaps.

One game played

RB Jasper Parker: 12 total snaps.

TE Eli Owens: 9 total snaps.

OL Ty Haywood: 6 total snaps.

S Kainoa Winston: 13 total snaps.

OL Kaden Strayhorn: 14 total snaps.

WR Jamar Browder: 12 total snaps.

OL Avery Gach: 6 total snaps.

DT Bobby Kanka: 9 total snaps.

WR Jacob Washington: 3 total snaps.

DL Travis Moten: 1 total snap.

Haven't seen game action

LB Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng

OL Andrew Babalola

EDGE Julius Holley

RB Donovan Johnson

